Charity Holiday Preview – November 4

Sarah Auffret

Festive holiday spirit is in the air at the Assistance League of East Valley thrift shop, as volunteers prepare for the annual holiday preview event, Holiday Happenings, from 4 p.m. to

8 p.m., Nov. 4. The shop will be filled with unique holiday decorations and housewares, some of them new items created by members.

Normally closed on Mondays, the upscale shop will be open exclusively for Holiday Happenings shoppers. An admission fee of a $5 donation will help the all-volunteer group dress 10,000 schoolchildren this year. Children under the age of 12 are free. The organization provides new clothing and uniforms for children in need in Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Queen Creek, and Higley.

There will be door prizes, carolers, and refreshments, including finger foods, cookies, and pastries.

“We have such an array of lovely items, from handmade wreaths and tabletop decorations to holiday linens, clothing, dishes, ornaments, lights, and holiday village items,” said Phyllis Hesselrode of Sun Lakes, chairperson for the event. “We’ll pick some of the best décor items for door prizes and award them each hour.

“The shop will be turned into a holiday wonderland. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy some stress-free shopping and get into the spirit of the season.”

Assistance League of East Valley is an all-volunteer group that raises money for philanthropic programs through their thrift shop as well as grants and donations. Many members are from Sun Lakes, and the group welcomes new members.

In addition to providing new clothing for 10,436 elementary school children this year, they awarded 12 college scholarships, helped homeless teens and elderly adults, and provided clothing and hygiene kits to 5,217 victims of assault or crisis. For more information, go to www.assistanceleagueeastvalley.org. The thrift shop is located at 2326 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, just north of Warner.