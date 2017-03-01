Cheers Singles Birthday Party

Ron Leimer, Publicity

Cheers Singles Club held the quarterly birthday party in January with the theme “Chinese New Year.” Cottonwood Country Club served a nice dinner, as usual, and the birthday cake was delightful too! Thanks, Marjean Scheele and your helpers, for the enjoyable evening. The next birthday party will be March 26 at 5:00 p.m., also at Cottonwood Country Club in the Saguaro Room. See you there!

Cheers continues to meet at Oakwood Country Club every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. for a social. Currently, we’re still meeting at the Bradford Room. Hopefully, Poolside Café will be back soon to serve our overflowing crowd of singles. If you’re new to the area or just want to meet more singles, Cheers is open to all single residents who live in Sun Lakes, Springfield and Sunbird. We have many small group events monthly as well as trips to various locations through Free Spirit Vacations. Check out the bulletin board at the socials to see what our Activity Planner Richard Lewin has for you to enjoy. If you’re unable to attend a Thursday evening social, please call Ginny Marr at 883-0600 or Richard Lewin at 525-3630 for information for registration and information on Cheers membership.