Cheers Singles Club members have exciting plans for travel

Ann Kisner

Cheers members have been traveling the last few months. They have been off to places near and far. The snowbirds have been busy going back home to escape the heat. Those who stay here have been planning small trips to the mountains or the beach to take a break.

The end of January some of our members were off to the Panama Canal. In April, 15 members went to Nashville for five days and had a great time. “Discover Navajo” was a wonderful trip close to home to experience the culture, traditions and history of the Navajos.

Some of next year’s travels are very exciting. A trip on the Royal Clipper cruising the Grenadine Islands will take place in early February, 2020. This may be the most incredible experience you have ever had.

Another exciting adventure is a 10-day trip to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Come to Cheers Social Hour on Thursdays at the Pool Side Café and get more info on these events.

If you are a single out there living in Sun Lakes, SunBird or Springfield, you are welcome to join us for Happy Hour at Poolside Café in Oakwood on Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. We would love to have you as a member. If you want more info, call Ginny Marr at 390-5145 or Richard Lewin at 525-3630.