Chordaires Look for New Members

The Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes is searching high and low for new members. The all-woman chorus sings old songs and new in four-part a cappella harmony. If you can carry a tune, you just might be the perfect fit. You can find out by attending our reception at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Mirror Room at Sun Lakes Country Club.

The chorus has been entertaining the community since 1975. Though the organization is based in Sun Lakes, women of any age who live anywhere in the East Valley are welcome to join, as long as they can attend weekly practices from October through April.

Members come from widely varying backgrounds. Some are rekindling a love of music they experienced in elementary school or the youth choir in church. Others are former Sweet Adelines or soloists in their church choir. Some learned dozens of popular songs and jingles by listening to the radio. Others can read music and studied music theory.

Now is the perfect time to see if Chordaires is right for you. They are just kicking off the new season, which will include performances for Veterans Day, the holidays, and the annual spring show. At the reception, prospective members will have the opportunity to:

• Learn more about the organization;

• Hear the chorus sing;

• Learn to sing a tag (a short, stylish song ending);

• Hear a learning track (a recording of a professional singing her part); and

• Meet chorus members and ask questions.

The Mirror Room is located at the west end of the Sun Lakes Country Club clubhouse at 25425 N. Sun Lakes Blvd. For more information, go to www.Chordaires.org or contact Linda Ryan, membership coordinator, at [email protected].