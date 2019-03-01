Chordaires Presents: Class Reunions ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s

The Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes is thrilled to present their spring show, “Class Reunions – ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s,” on April 6 at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood. Tickets are $15 and are available at the Administration office at Cottonwood or through your favorite Chordaire.

The show will take you from the ‘50s through the ‘80s with songs that will surely bring back memories from your high school years. Frank Sinatra, the McGuire Sisters, the Beatles, ABBA, Neil Diamond, Michael Jackson and others all sang songs that have stayed with us through the years. Come and enjoy the Chordaires as they sing these memorable songs Barbershop style. They have spent three months learning and rehearsing with Marc Gaston, their director, and are so excited to invite you to hear their a capella singing, with a few extra surprises on the horizon to keep you entertained. Stopping along the way to hear points of interest from those decades, we are adding some recollections from some of the Chordaires as well.

They’ll be putting money in the jukebox to keep each decade going strong. Come for the music! Come for the fun! But whatever you do, come! We will entertain you as only the Chordaires can! See you on April 6!