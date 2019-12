Mary Sievert

Come hear your favorite Christmas carols on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, 9248 E. Riggs Road (just west of Robson Library).

In this free, festive, one-hour concert, you will hear handbells and chimes performed by our bell choir, the Sun Bells, some beautiful singing, fun music by our bell sextet, and the melodious sound of a flute.

Take a break from your shopping and baking, bring a friend, and give yourself this musical gift!