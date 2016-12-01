Christmas Garden Railroad Exhibits in Sun Lakes

With Christmas just around the corner, we have three layouts preparing to be open for the general public to see and entertain themselves. It will be a nice break for you to see after the past election.

This year’s tour includes a first time layout for all the people to see at Gary and Cheryl Bang’s home at 9028 E. Cooper Drive in Oakwood. Gary has a flair for the European style railroading, which brings a different feel to the line. Being a native of Washington State, other members in the club appreciate Gary’s motivation to his creation, since he has had Parkinson’s disease for a number of years. This is a real tribute to Gary’s determination. Dave Kitchin helped Gary many hours with this completion, while trying to keep his layout open too.

We have a changing of the guard here with this being Rich and Sharon Hull’s last year to the Garden Railroad Tour. They have been open many years while in the ABTO club at Christmas time and etc. They are located at 25025 S. Lakeway Dr. in Oakwood also.

Our final layout in Oakwood is at Dave and Sharon Kitchin’s home located at 9401 E. Jadecrest Dr. We hope to see many of you people at our open houses. Maps for each layout are on our website at www.azbigtrains.org.

Happy holidays to all of you!