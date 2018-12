This year’s Christmas Golf Cart Parade and Show will be Friday, December 7, at Palo Verde starting at 5:00 p.m. Enjoy FREE hot turkey soup, crackers and drinks along with Christmas songs, Santa Claus and gang and, of course, the decorated golf carts (which will be judged for prize money). At about 6:15 p.m., the parade will head over to the San Tan Ballroom for FREE cookies, hot coffee, cocoa, hot apple cider and our annual Christmas Show. Hope to see you there!