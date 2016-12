Join us for some holiday cheer and fun at Cottonwood Palo Verde’s annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade and Show on Friday, December 2. We start at Palo Verde at 5:00 p.m. for free hot turkey soup, Santa, decorated golf carts and beautiful Christmas music. At 6:15 p.m. the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department and our Sun Lakes Posse will escort our parade safely to the San Tan Ballroom for free cookies and hot drinks. The Christmas Show will start at 7:00 p.m.