Diana Moore

The Christmas in October Yard Sale is on Saturday, October 12, from 8 a.m. until everything is gone, at 2365 S. Longmore Street, Chandler.

This is a Win-Win for Sharing Downs Syndrome of Arizona and Chandler Lions Club, nonprofits that give back to our community.

Items for sale are lights (inside and outside), wreaths, tree skirts, stockings, hats, tree toppers, garland, bows, outdoor decor (inflatables and wire light-ups), and one (just one) 7’6” pre-lit Christmas tree.

All items are new – most in boxes.

Cash or credit cards are accepted.

For more information, call Lion Diana at 480-883-0960.