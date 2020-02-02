CMGA Results

Buddy Meola

The Leisure World/Cottonwood Home and Home was played Dec. 5 at Leisure World and Dec. 7 at Cottonwood. The 30 teams from each club played a two man scramble with three points available for each team at each course. After the first day, the Leisure World Men’s Club held a lead which they maintained after the play at Cottonwood. The final score was Leisure World 73.5, Cottonwood 70. Lunch was enjoyed at each club prior to the afternoon shotgun starts.

Dec. 7 Alternate event was an individual low gross/low net by flight. First Flight Low Gross – Marty Hobby, First Flight Low Net – Steve Cabe; Second Flight Low Gross – Bill Jablonski, Second Flight Low Net – David Marcus; Third Flight Low Gross – Earl Whiteman, Third Flight Low Net – Jack Wortley

Dec. 14 was a Two Man Best Ball Low Net event by Flights. First Flight Low Net Team – Rick Gaube and Bob Schmoekel; Second Flight Low Net Team – Tim Healy and Bob Brabant; Third Flight Low Net Team – James Kay and Earl Whiteman; Fourth Flight Low Gross Team – James Rahilly and Ken Nelson

Dec. 21 was the Last Ace of Aces Qualifier for 2019. First Flight Low Gross – Paul Brauer, First Flight Low Net – Steve Lowe; Second Flight Low Gross – James Werlinger, Second Flight Low Net – William Moore; Third Flight Low Gross – Terry Olson, Third Flight Low Net – Lowell Hargrove, Fourth Flight Low Gross – Ralph Casale, Fourth Flight Low Net – Tony Sims; Fifth Flight Low Gross – Steve Martz, Fifth Flight Low Net – Rick Miller

Dec. 28 was an ABCD assigned holes team net best ball competition. First Place Team: Dennis Chenier, Steve Cabe, Tony Sims, and Tim Fettis; Second Place Team: Jim Rumpler, Don Klein, David Nelson, and James Kay