Computer Booters update

Helen Seaton, Publicity Director

Internet security and watching out for those pesky viruses is something we all need to be aware of. Our February speaker will show us the way to play safe on the Internet! After a successful career in banking, Norbert “Bob” Gostischa enjoys his retirement as an enthusiastic IT security expert for Avast Software, maker of the most-trusted antivirus program in the world, proudly protecting more than 230 million devices from hackers, thieves, spies, etc., in 186 countries.

It’s been a few years since Bob visited us. At the Feb. 5 meeting, he’ll discuss the consolidation of all the products Avast offers: what they do; how they help protect you. What’s free and what requires a purchase? This presentation will also include a more in-depth look at Avast’s newest product, Avast Omni, which is security that protects you everywhere you connect. You will laugh, learn, and enjoy Bob’s presentation. This informative presentation is one you don’t want to miss!

Extra Special Extra Workshop:

Come to the Feb. 5 meeting at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. for an extra-special, extra workshop. In addition to learning how to be safe on the Internet at 6:30 p.m., Bob G., our Avast speaker, has graciously agreed to lead a workshop to discuss the video conferencing platform called ZOOM. It is similar to Skype, but much easier to understand and use.

The free version of ZOOM.us allows unlimited one-to-one meetings and includes online support. Get your friends, kids, and grandkids signed up for an exciting experience. A lot of computer clubs are using ZOOM to conduct their meetings with a remote presenter. So, let’s see what this is all about.

Another reason to check out ZOOM is that we are members of the Association of Personal User Groups (APCUG) which uses ZOOM for its quarterly Virtual Technology Conferences (VTCs). The URL is www.apcug2.org. The presentation topics aren’t available at press time, but members will receive an email blast when they’re published. The VTCs are one of the most popular membership benefits we have with APCUG and one that you should explore.

Aaron Neal, a general manager at Office Max, gave an informative presentation on Working with the Cloud at our Jan. 15 meeting. He provided information to help us keep educated in the tech world.

Computer Booters will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Meetings are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Country Club’s Navajo Room, 25601 Sun Lakes Blvd. At 6 p.m., our technical director, Allan Levy, runs a free one-on-one computer clinic. Come and get your computer questions answered. Become a member. All are welcome.