Congratulations to the 2019 Crystal Award recipients

Jeanne Becker Judy Gahide Mary Middleton Richard Hawkes George Thomas Herb Lienenbrugger Bill Gates Dick Eslick Frank Gould

Each year, volunteers are honored for their dedicated service to making Sun Lakes a better place to live. These recipients will be honored at a banquet on March 10 at 5:00 p.m. at IronOaks. Members of the communities are encouraged to attend this gala celebration to show their appreciation for these worthy recipients. A cocktail hour with a no-host bar will provide time to congratulate the new awardees and mingle with friends. The banquet menu includes appetizers, Boursin stuffed chicken with rice and veggies, house salad and dessert for $22.50/person inclusive. Tickets are on sale (cash/check) at the Oakwood Concierge Desk.

Cottonwood Palo Verde

Frank Gould — 10 years’ service with Neighbors Who Care, two years as chair; Cottonwood/Palo Verde Finance Committee; IronOaks HOA board member; IronOaks Golf Committee

Richard Hawkes — nine years HOA board, VP of Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation; Cottonwood/Palo Verde Facilities and Grounds Committee chair two years; Counselor and mentor for 15 years for men diagnosed with cancer

George Thomas — Neighbors Who Care, 11 years’ service; Sun Lakes Fruit Pickers, board member for seven years; Bradshaw Tennis Tournament Director for four years; Cottonwood/Palo Verde Board, three years

IronOaks

Dick Eslick — HOA Board, three years; Unit Captain, five years; HOA Pickleball Committee, two years and worked on development of several designs for various sites; Neighbors Who Care, six years’ service, five as chairman

Judy Gahide — Community Assistance Program at SL Fire Dept, six years’ service, two years Recruiting Chair; IronOaks Tennis Club, President two years, VP two years, three years Membership Chair; Pickleball Advisory Committee, two years organizing club and teaching; HOA board; Amenity Task Force representative

Bill Gates — Concerned Residents of Memorial Park, two years on Steering Committee; STOPPP Steering Committee leadership (opposing SRP power lines), four years; HOA board member, three years; New Adventures in Learning Board, 15 years’ service, three years as president and five years as treasurer, founded and edited newsletter, 12 years

Herb Lienenbrugger — 16 years’ service for IronOaks HOA; Master Planning Committee, 3-plus years’ service as chair and helped implement the first Master Plan; chair of task force to research and implement FACE Fund; Finance Committee, vice chair for two years, researched and proposed new Reserve Fund Policy; Amenity Task Force

Mary Middleton — Neighbors Who Care, ten years as Team Leader to coordinate scheduling and transportation; HOA Communications Committee, 10 years, created first newsletter; HOA Election Committee, seven years; HOA Welcome Committee, 10 years’ service, secretary.

Sun Lakes Country Club

Jeanne Becker — HOA Board, three years’ service, treasurer, VP; HOA Long Range Planning Committee, two years secretary; Food and Beverage Committee, secretary three years; Task Force to Renovate Sunset Grill; Sun Lakes Women’s Association, two years financial consultant.