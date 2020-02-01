Congratulations to the 2020 Crystal Awards Recipients

Jeanne Becker

Each year, local volunteers are honored for their dedicated service to organizations and citizens of Sun Lakes, making our community a better place to live because of their efforts. This year, the plated banquet dinner event will be held in the Arizona Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club on Sunday evening, March 8, 2020, at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale (cash or check only) at the Administration Desk at Sun Lakes Country Club during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost will be $22.00 per ticket.

Sun Lakes Country Club

Joe Downs – Sun Lakes Country Club Board of Directors 2014-2020: Served as Vice President and Treasurer; Served as Chairman of the Architectural Committee; Served as liaison to the Budget as Finance Committee; Served as liaison to the CC&R’s & Bylaws Revision Committee; Founding Member of the Sun Lakes Country Club Member Assistance Club (MAC); Eucharistic Minister and Usher For St. Steven’s Church (30 years).

Steve Howell – Member of the SLCC Board of Directors (2013 to present) and has served as Treasurer, liaison to the Budget & Finance Committee, liaison to the Election Committee, liaison to the CC&R revisions committee; webmaster for Sun Lakes Tennis Club; three years as President of the Sun Lakes CC Pickleball Club.

Cottonwood/Palo Verde

David Florence – Founding president of the Palo Verde Friday Couples group; served on the executive committees of both Palo Verde and the Cottonwood Men’s Golf Associations; Officer of the Sun Lakes VFW Post 8053; Executive Committee of the Sun Lakes Rotary; church counsel for the Sun Lakes Methodist Church; fundraiser for “One Step Beyond.”

Wayne Mangold – Founder and Chairman of the Sun Lakes Creative Engagement Partners; Administrator of the Sun Singers music therapy program; Leader of the Cottonwood/Palo Verde HOA Recreation Committee; Member of the Cottonwood/Palo Verde Home Improvement Committee; Officer of the Cottonwood Tennis Club; President of the 40/50 Club; social activities volunteer.

IronOaks

Douglas Bishop – IronOaks Board of Directors 2014-2016: Served as Vice President and Secretary, also liaison to the Golf Committee, liaison to Rules & Regulations Committee, liaison to the Election Committee. Served as a Member and Vice Chair of the IronOaks Properties Committee; Served as a Member of the IronOaks Cell Tower Committee; IronOaks Task Force Member.

Karen Jorgensen – IronOaks Board of Directors 2014-2015; Committee Chair for the IronOaks History Committee, Communications Committee, Election Committee and Rules & Regulations Committee; President and Secretary IronOaks Villas #37 2005-2011; Officer in the 60-Plus Club.