Construction nearing completion on Cottonwood Palo Verde Fitness Activity Center

Anne Montgomery

Have you been wondering what was being built on the southeast corner of Riggs Road and Robson Blvd.?

What you see is a “what-if?” dream project becoming a completed reality.

When the CWPV Fitness Activity Center has its Grand Opening in November, it will be nearly five years to the month when the CWPV Board of Directors formed a task force to study the feasibility of building an up-to-date, well-equipped, coed fitness center. After much study, research, time and effort, task force meetings, and workshops, the community voted to approve the design, location, and cost.

This new state-of-the-art fitness facility was designed by architect Ken Eller of Archi-Cad Architects and built by Farnsworth Construction, both of whom have done an outstanding job. The curved west wall of windows overlooks our championship Cottonwood Golf Course, giving our homeowners a beautiful view while achieving their fitness goals.

Here are some of the details:

Size: 14,276 square feet

Occupancy: 242

Areas for cardio, weight, and strength training, stretching, TRX, two group exercise classrooms, coed spa, cool-down lounge with USB stations, and a first-aid room

Equipment: All new Life Fitness equipment

Sauna: Men’s and women’s locker rooms will each have one.

Family restroom/changing room

Flooring: Porcelain tile in locker rooms, cushioned wood in group exercise classrooms, cool deck in spa, all else will be wood-grained LVP.

Ceiling height: 12-foot dropped ceiling in most rooms, open ceiling in equipment areas

Parking: 89 spaces, including handicap and golf cart

The new facility will be managed and staffed by NIFS (the National Institute for Fitness & Sport) who specialize in Active Adult Community fitness centers. Security and check-in will be provided by CWPV Patrol.

For additional information, you may contact the FAC Committee: GM Steve Nolan, snolan@sunlakes2.com; Don Hicks, hicksincon@gmail.com; or Anne Montgomery, annecwpv@outlook.com.