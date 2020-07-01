Cotillion Dance Club Announces the 2020-21 Season!

Rob Spade

Cotillion Dance Club will present four dinner dances to be held at the Cottonwood San Tan Ballroom in Sun Lakes. Be sure to mark your calendars with next season’s dinner dance dates: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020; Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021; Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021; and Saturday, March 13, 2021.

These dinner dances will be formal affairs beginning with a champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception featuring live instrumental music. The ballroom will be decorated for each themed dance. We are looking forward to another season of prompt and courteous service from the Cottonwood staff.

The featured dance music for next season will be provided by Route 66 in a special configuration that includes vocals from Angelo Valente and Kathy Bradford and special appearances from a guest keyboard artist that will enhance each evening’s performance.

Group lessons will be held on the Friday before each dance from 10 a.m. until noon in the Sun Lakes clubhouse Mirror Room (Sun Lakes Phase 1). Oliver Dominguez from Fred Astaire Dance Studio is scheduled to teach the lessons. Our thanks go out to Lisa Bianco at Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Chandler for her sponsorship of our dance club.

Although all the dance event dates and bands have been reserved, our events have not received final approval from the HOA as of this article’s printing. Our website will contain the latest announcements for the next scheduled dance. This includes any changes required to accommodate the latest COVID-19 policies. You can contact us using our email address postmaster@cotilliondanceclubaz.com. You can call or text us at 602-529-6829. Residents of any Arizona Robson community are welcome to attend our group lessons and dinner dances. You must purchase a ticket ahead of time to attend dinner dances.

For current and new members, annual dues for the 2020-21 season are due now. Visit our website for pricing and payment options.

Website: www.cotilliondanceclubaz.com

Mail: P.O. Box 13153, Chandler, AZ 85248