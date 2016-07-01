Cotillion Dance Club – planning 2016-2017 season

We are graced with the continued support of our membership. Ben and Joanne Brown, as shown in the photo, have always exemplified a spirit of kindness and fun. When we first arrived in Sun Lakes they were the first couple we met. They introduced us the Cotillion Dance Club. Shirl and I (Rob and Shirl Spade, president of the Cotillion Dance Club) will always be grateful for the opportunity to help make this club special. With the help and advice from members like Ben and Joanne the club’s goals and performance continue to evolve and improve. Thank you both.

We welcome Dana Lince and Michael Guthrie as the new Club Treasurer. Dana and Michael have a heart for service and are looking forward to making this coming season special. The club is busy preparing for the upcoming 2016/2017 season. Lots of activities are underway. Dinner dance event productions are being finalized. Website is being revised. New board members are being indoctrinated. The annual newsletter is being assembled for distribution.

The 2016/2017 season starts in October. Our dance schedule for next year is Saturdays beginning at 5:45 p.m. in the Oakwood Ballroom – October 8, November 5, January 14, 2017, February 4, 2017, March 11, 2017 and April 8, 2017. The six dance production details are being designed and decorations are being cleaned/repaired/made/purchased. Menus for all the dinners are being planned. Meal costs are being negotiated with the Oakwood staff. Band contracts are being finalized. Lesson plans are being developed. Planned group dance lessons are being scheduled for 10:00 a.m.-noon in the Oakwood Ballroom on the Thursday prior to each dance.

The website activity for last season is being analyzed and the website will be simplified based upon this experience. Continued use of website features by the membership and prospects greatly reduces the effort required by the club to provide a consistent high quality and efficient experience. Four important requirements fulfilled by the website are communication, maintenance of contact information, online RSVP and online payments. Making use of these services reduces club management costs.

There are three areas of service still understaffed for this season – tasks include club secretary, band selection (for 2017/2018 season) and dance photographer. Members are encouraged to send in their annual dues. Resident member dues are $80 and late fee may apply.

If you are interested in becoming a club member or serving the club please call, text or email us. Our website is smartphone and tablet friendly. Registered users can use the website to maintain their contact information, provide feedback, see announcements, view information about orchestras and connect to our event calendar. Lots more information is available to you on the website.

Contact information:

Phone or text the club at 602-529-6829

Make checks payable to Cotillion Dance Club

Send mail to Cotillion Dance Club, P.O. Box 13153, Chandler, AZ 85248

Send emails to postmaster@cotilliondanceclubaz.com

Visit our website at www.cotilliondanceclubaz.com