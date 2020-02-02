Cottonwood Lady Niners — “We Take Our Golf Very Seriously”

Lorri Morgan, Publicity

Wow, actually had some rain this winter. So as of this writing, there were two Thursdays of no Niners’ play, one of them Thanksgiving. Dec. 12 was our Ugly Sweater play day, and nearly everyone joined in the fun. The club provided pizza and wings after golf, and some of the Cottonwood staff were recruited to judge the outfits for fabulous prizes. Winner of the all-expense-paid vacation to the Bahamas was Rochelle Wilson (part of that statement is true).

Jan. 16 was our wine and food pairing event; $18.00 got you three different wines (or mixed drinks) paired with three sumptuous foods. Thanks to Cottonwood Food and Beverage for providing this, and a big thanks to Sharon Howard for creating these fun events. Planning continues for our March 12 Member/Guest tournament which promises to be worth the wait.

Weekly play results are posted on the board outside the Pro Shop and on our website, www.cottonwoodlady9ers.com.

The reason a pro tells you to keep your head down is so you can’t see him laughing. – Phyllis Diller