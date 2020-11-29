Cottonwood Mixed Doubles Crowns New Champions

Penny Petersen

The week-long Mixed Doubles Championship, which ran from Feb. 9 to 15, crowned winners in three levels: Red, Green, and Blue. The best part, according to Tournament Director Jerry Higgins, was the weather was great all week.

Champions in each division were as follows: Red: Ron Ryer and Judy Grefsheim, Green: Steve Norvet and Linda Dirksmeyer, Blue: Jerzon Vargas and Pat McRoberts. All three of the championship matches were decided in a 10-point tiebreaker which is really unusual.

Runners up and third in each division were the following:

Red: Bill Jenack and Barb Jorgensen second, Bob and Rae Lewis third

Green: Jeff Donald and Martine Blue second, and Maurice Allen and Karin Hermann third

Blue: Lorne and Cindy Cloke second and Jeff and Tina Carr third

All the winners received gift cards and certificates designed by Kathryn Campbell. Thanks go to Jay Ketter and Susan Hood for helping match up the playing groups.

For information regarding membership in Cottonwood Country Club, contact Barb Jorgensen at beejorgy@gmail.com.