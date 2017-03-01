Cottonwood Tennis Club hosts annual Gender Doubles Tournament

Rod Hayward
From January 8 to 14, Cottonwood held its annual gender doubles tournament. Thanks go to the weatherman, to Ernie Soczka and his tournament committee and to everyone who manned (and womanned) the food court (Mel and Penny Rinald, Roseann Soczka, Nadine and Robert Sutter, Neda Mead and Sherri Butler, Mary Park, Linda Dirksmeyer and Toni Reider, Susan Aparicio, Doug Page, Sue Thomas and Gail Osten, Mike Verrilli, all the bakers who contributed desserts and the other countless volunteers). A special thanks to Sarah and Kelz Kelzenberg for the lovely award certificates and to Cannon Hill for managing the seating.
Black Men Consolation: Irv Neltner-Bob Reider
Black Men Runner up: Carl Day-Jim Sutherland
Black Men Champion: Rod Johnson-Jack Veit
Black Ladies Runner up: Roseann Soczka-Marna Brooks
Black Ladies Champion: Sonda Giles-Pam Johnson
Blue Men Consolation: Dave Rokusek-Roger Osten
Blue Men Runner Up: Mel Rinald-Gary Balaski
Blue Men Champion: Doug Page-Bill Triquart
Blue Ladies Consolation: Carol McCully-Georgia Day
Blue Ladies Runner Up: Mary Ann Rice-Dorothy Thurman
Blue Ladies Champion: Dorothea Flaschmann-Donna Nelson
Green Men Consolation: Bill Bailey-Al Mein
Green Men Runner Up: Roger Diddock-Keith Nelson
Green Men Champion: George Hamilton-Bruce Brooks
Green Ladies Consolation: Sylvia Page-Nadine Sutter
Green Ladies Runner Up: Neda Mead-Karin Herrmann
Green Ladies Champions: Kathy Moliter-Kim Schmuck
Red Men Consolation: Al Wagner-Bob Lewis
Red Men Runner Up: Bruce Beelman-Bob Walk
Red Men Champions: Steve Nolan-Bill Gosiak
Red Ladies Consolation: Mary Jane Robinson-Betty Dunn
Red Ladies Runner Up: Lynn Cox-Bonnie Livingston
Red Ladies Champions: Sandy Casale-Ann Dugan