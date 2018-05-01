Cottonwood Tennis Club Picnic included games, music, food and fun

Penny Petersen

Cottonwood Tennis Club’s end-of-the-season picnic didn’t include tennis. It featured competition in bocce ball, bean bag toss and putting. Winners collected tickets, and a drawing was held for prizes.

A long line formed for food while The Rokuseks entertained with a variety of familiar tunes. But best of all was the camaraderie with friends who are usually playing against one another on the tennis courts.

Although the picnic ends the competitive season, regular play continues throughout the summer. Monday and Wednesday are ladies play, Tuesday and Thursday, men and Friday for mixed doubles. The brave souls who play throughout the summer will be our next feature.