Cottonwood Tennis Club Wednesday Women’s League underway

Mary Ann Rice

The Cottonwood Tennis Club Wednesday Women’s League served up their fall season on October 25. This year, all of the ladies wore pink instead of their individual team colors as a way of honoring Terrie Heichelbech, a long-time league member who passed away early this summer. She is greatly missed.

The Wednesday Women’s League is composed of intermediate tennis players enjoying both fall and spring match competitions. This season, there are five teams with six on each team. Although competition is an important aspect of the league, friendship and team spirit definitely take precedence.

If you are interested in exercise and meeting new people, please check the bulletin board at the tennis courts for more information or visit the website at cottonwoodtennisclub.com. You may also contact League Coordinator Georgia Day at 480-895-5843. v