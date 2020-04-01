Cottonwood Woodcarvers

Dianne Winenger

Are you a woodcarver or a “want to be” one? Join us and our newest carver RoseAnn Carbacio. We are so happy to have Rose Ann carving with us. Gifted and seasoned artist Tom Clark has worked on a variety of subjects from wild animals, sports, and Native American subjects. Tom also shares his techniques, knowledge, resources, and encouragement, as do all the Cottonwood carvers.

You are invited to join us on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Cottonwood Ceramics classroom on the plaza. There is no membership fee. Yes, it’s FREE. Call Margaret Ryan at 480-802-6535 or Wally Jasien at 480-895-8281.