Creativity in the summer months

Summer in the Valley has its challenges for photographers. Yet, creative ways to work around the 100-degree temperatures keep us on our toes. Such as, First Fridays in downtown Phoenix, night walks at the Desert Botanical Garden and excursions as close as Cave Creek and Anthem can find ways of beating the heat. It’s always great to bring Fido along on your photographic trips, yet keep in mind hot pavements can be brutal on their paws; also as they can suffer from dehydration similar to humans. Let’s not forget our furry cat friends either. When left at home, it’s wise to keep plenty of water around the house for them to drink, as cold as you can get it, especially if going to be gone all day. Keeping the house at a cool temperature as if you were there is a good idea. If you have any concerns, always check with your veterinarian for tips and suggestions on keeping our furry companions safe and sound.

Member/Club News: This month’s meeting is Thursday, June 6, 2019, and will be a critique of images taken by our members. Please bring a couple of images you wish to have critiqued on a USB drive, or prints would be fine. For those who attended our May meeting, please bring a few images from the sunset shoot. Images will be reviewed for techniques, post processing and composition, to name a few. We would like to congratulate the following winners of our Camera Club’s 2018-2019 season by class: Digital: Class A: Janet Ballard; Class B: Shelley Hughes; Class C: Tom Jones. Print: Class A: William Lewis; Class B: Dale Wiley; Class C: N/A. Remember that our 2019-2020 year begins in October 2019, with rotating subject being Photo Travel and Special Techniques Close up or macro. Keep this in mind during your summer excursions. Keep in mind that during our summer months, members are still very active with photography in the Valley. Please check the website, sunlakescameraclub.com, and look out for emails from the club making you aware of events members may be going to and offering to have others join.

The Sun Lakes Camera Club (SLCC) meets the first and third Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club from October through April. During the summer, the club meets the first Thursday of each month in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. For more information about the SLCC and its activities, call SLCC President Jan Ballard at 602-621-3344, Vice President Raul Lopez at 510-785-3079 or Past President Burt Williams at 602-354-0266 and visit our website at sunlakescameraclub.com.