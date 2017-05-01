Crystal Card Project donates $2500 to My Sister’s Place

Bobbie Reed

Two representatives from My Sister’s Place, Joyce Chadwell and Dawn Curtis, accepted a check from The Crystal Card Project for $2,500 as part of the 2017 Crystal Awards Banquet, where five Sun Lakes volunteers were recognized for their contributions to community.

Dawn and Joyce said the money would go far to help the 34 victims of domestic violence currently being served by My Sister’s Place. Many of these families escaped their abusers with little more than the clothes they were wearing. The donation will help adults do such basic things as replace identification documents so they can get a job and help children with clothing and school supplies as they adjust to a new life in a new school.

Begun by 2016 Crystal awardees, The Crystal Card Project set out to recycle greeting cards, making beautiful new cards from the old and selling them for $1.00 each to raise money.

Thanks to the generosity of many volunteers – those donating cards and supplies and those working to make the new cards and sell them – this community project has gotten off to a good start. After a summer of collecting cards and supplies, card making began in earnest in late summer. By October, an inventory of nearly 3,000 cards was ready for selling. By March, some 2,500 cards had been sold, and $2,500 was ready to donate.

If you would like to help, there are many ways.

1) Donate used cards (front and back, we need the message). There are containers in each Sun Lakes community clubhouse.

2) Help make cards. Work sessions are held the third and fourth Wednesday of each month at Cottonwood’s Ceramics Room (A-8) from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m.

3) Buy cards. Cards are sold at the work sessions and in Oakwood clubhouse library on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

4) Donate money to help us buy supplies (cardstock paper, glue) to continue this work. Make checks available to either The Crystal Card Project or to My Sister’s Place. Donations can be brought to any work session or sales event above or mailed to The Crystal Card Project, 9118 E. Diamond Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.

What a wonderful way for those of us in Sun Lakes to give to our greater community.

See us on Facebook or email us at thecrystalcardproject@gmail.com.