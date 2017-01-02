Crystal Card Project looks forward to new year

Bobbie Reed

Donations! Volunteers! Sales! These three things gave the Crystal Card Project a jump start in its first year. Over 20 volunteers created more than 3500 new (recycled) greeting cards. Sales exceeded 1500 by mid-December. A great start for a project that is only eight months old.

We aim to surpass that in 2017 with the help of the community.

Newly recycled cards sell for $1 each. They are made using the front and the inside message of used cards and remounting them on new card stock with trim to add a special look. The money raised will be donated to My Sister’s Place, a Chandler shelter for victims of domestic violence.

You can help.

Buy cards:

If you are a member of a club or group and would like us to bring cards to an event, a luncheon or meeting, please contact us for details. This is one of the best ways to introduce this project to the community.

Some regular dates for purchase of cards include the second and fourth Monday from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. in the Oakwood library (just off the lobby entry to Stone and Barrel) and on the third and fourth Wednesday from 1:00-3:30 p.m. in Cottonwood’s Ceramics Room A8.

Donate cards:

Please drop off any used (or new) greeting cards in one of the five donation sites in Sun Lakes. Collection containers may be found in Sun Lakes Country Club library, Cottonwood library, Palo Verde ladies room entry, Oakwood information hallway, and Ironwood lobby.

Volunteer to make or sell cards:

Join us during card-making sessions held on the third and fourth Wednesday in the Cottonwood Ceramics Room (A8) from 12:30-4:00 p.m. Help us sell cards at Oakwood or at events. Encourage others to participate. Spread the word.

For more information email us at thecrystalcardproject@gmail.com, check out our Facebook page or call Charlene Petragallo at 480-883-0782, Kathy Skrei at 480-883-1740 or Bobbie Reed at 480-883-7410.