Crystal Card sales in December

Bobbie Reed

December is a busy time. To help you find just the right cards for the upcoming holidays and the new year, The Crystal Card Project has five sales events scheduled for December.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Sun Lakes Ladies’ Coffee, Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom

Monday, Dec. 9, at 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Renaissance lobby

Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bradford Room, Oakwood clubhouse

Thursday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bradford Room, Oakwood clubhouse

Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Renaissance lobby

Crystal Cards are “recycled — fashioned from parts of used cards that might otherwise be thrown away. The money raised by selling these beautiful new cards (at only $1 each) goes directly to help victims of domestic violence.

If you would like to help by donating cards — entire cards so we have the inside message as well as the front — donation bins are in each of the Sun Lakes communities. You can also bring donated cards to any sales event or work session.

Check our website, www.thecrystalcardproject.org, or our Facebook page for a full calendar of events, locations of donation bins, and other information about this project.