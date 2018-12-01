CWPV homeowners by the dozen learn to play Pickleball – next lesson December 14

Irene D’Aloisio, President SLPCC

The first Walk-In Clinic for learning pickleball was held on November 2, an absolutely gorgeous Arizona evening. The education and fun was provided by our CWPV community club, the Sun Lakes Pickleball Club Cottonwood (SLPCC). And it has to be called a rousing success. There’s just no other way to describe it! Expectations for the number of participants was somewhere around 6 to 8 participants since the popular annual Fun Walk Kick Off Party was going on at the same time in the San Tan Ballroom. But over 50 wanna-be pickleballers showed up at the courts to learn how to play this popular sport! Was the Club surprised?? They were delighted!

The courts were packed with enthusiasm and fun times as newbies and rusty former newbies learned or re-learned the rules and strokes and safety ins and outs of pickleball. The Club is delighted to help homeowners pursue this growing sport. There is no fee for this clinic, and joining the club is not necessary. SLPCC just wants you to learn and enjoy the sport, so there won’t be any pressure. It’s fun, social, and great exercise. And everybody’s doing it!

Walk-In Clinics are held the second Friday of each month through April, except in March which will be on March 15 due to a pickleball tournament the second week. No experience or equipment is needed for the clinic. The Club will provide it all for the evening as well as share their expert knowledge to teach you how to play the game. So, come see us on December 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the pickleball courts on the south side of the Saguaro Room in Cottonwood. Remember: no reservation, no equipment needed! Just show up to get started.

We love sharing our pickleball love! Thank you to all who came and to our able club members who provided the instruction. We hope you enjoyed it. We did. And we’ll see you on the courts!

PLEASE NOTE DAY CHANGE: The Clinics were originally scheduled on the first Friday of each month, but there are so many great homeowner events on the first Friday, that the Walk-In Clinic has been moved to the second Friday of each month. These are the dates: December 14 (moved from December 7), January 11, February 8, March 15, and April 12. Another note: March 15 is the third Friday, not the second. It is a special date due to the annual Norris Invitational Tournament which runs the week of March 4. Be sure to come watch our fun annual tournament. Or better yet, get started today so you can play in it.