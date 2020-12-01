Desert Artists Club: Creating Art and Friendships

Sue Sindelar

The Desert Artists Club (DAC) of Sun Lakes is open to all Sun Lakes residents who are interested in a place to gather with other artists, to create and learn in a bright and fun environment.

Our DAC club mission is “To provide a relaxed, friendly, encouraging atmosphere for all levels of artists, to be a support for art mediums of oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastels charcoal, pencil, and pen and ink.”

Over the years, members have enjoyed a place to meet weekly, and many friendships have developed. As a club, we also gather for social events, and educational, fun artistic outings. We have no dues or formal meetings. We meet every Tuesday (except holidays) between 3 and 6 p.m., in the Cottonwood Ceramics Room, A-8. Due to COVID-19, we have not been gathering as a group, but the room is waiting for us to return safely.

With the holidays upon us, remember that personal artwork makes wonderful gifts. An original bookmark or card that comes from your heart and hands has special meaning for those receiving it. So, Happy Holidays (as there are many) and please stay safe during this challenging health pandemic.

If you are new to Sun Lakes and want further information, you may contact me at sue.sindelar@gmail.com or 480-745-2198 and leave a message.