Desert Threads Creates Quilts for Shelters

Sue Bart

Members of Desert Threads, a chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild, keep busy making children’s quilts for area shelters. Jody Edwards, Community Services chair, hosted a sort, cut, organize, and kit-making day at her home in Sun Lakes. We receive many wonderful donations of fabric that are turned into comforting quilts. Sue Bart made many kits which the members pick up and make into soft, cuddly quilts for children. The finished quilts will be distributed in May to area shelters for abused and homeless, especially children and women. Members also use their own fabric stash to create many beautiful quilts.

Our May meeting will be at the Phoenix Room in Cottonwood. We will gather outside (wear a mask) and have the many quilts for charity on display inside. The new officers will be introduced and other business covered. Bring a Show & Tell item (or two). Our April meeting was a Zoom virtual meeting. The topic covered was all about batting for quilts. Fabric prizes were awarded. Members held a Show & Tell of some of their latest projects.

We invite anyone interested to join us on Wednesday, May 12, at the Phoenix Room by the Cottonwood clubhouse (please wear a mask). If you would like to know more about our group, a chapter of the Arizona Quilters Guild, and how to participate in our virtual quilting meetings and classes, send an email with contact information to info.desertthreads@gmail.com. Someone will email or call you. Ask for a digital copy of our newsletter.