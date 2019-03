March will be a busy time for the Desert Threads quilt chapter filled with workdays, meetings, a quilt show and continuing education. March kick-off occurs on the 6th, with an all-day workshop held in the Phase 1 Arts & Crafts Room, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We will finish our 20 “fidget” quilts for Neighbors Who Care and begin work on twin-size bed quilts for local Arizona veterans. We are in need of backings for these quilts, so fabric donations are greatly appreciated.

Our regular meeting is March 13 at 9:30 a.m. in the Arts & Crafts Room of Phase 1. Coffee and goodies are usually available, and the program is small-group demonstrations of embroidery in quilting, using special “machine quilting rulers,” and a fabric-folded “make-n-take.” We will also nominate officers for next year and approve our budget, so please attend. Our “Opportunity Quilt” fundraiser will also be unveiled. Many thanks to Glenna Reeves, Barb Brandt, Nancy Bonnegard, Judi Brown, Chris Callahan, Diana Jones, Sue Bruner and Stephanie McCormack for everything they did to make this fabulous quilt. Raffle tickets for the quilt will be sold by all members beginning in March for $1.00 each or six for $5.00.

March also means it is time for the Arizona Quilters Guild Quilt Show, March 21 to March 23, at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center Street. This year, the theme is “Jewels of the Desert,” and with over 300 quilts to view and lots of unique vendors, there is something for everyone. Volunteers at the show get in for free, while, AQG members who are unable to volunteer can purchase a ticket for $5.00 with their membership card. The general admission charge for everyone on Thursday evening (March 21) is $5.00, which includes Award Presentations and “meet the winners” (5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.). On both Friday (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and Saturday (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), the general admission is $15.00, but on Friday, you can buy a two-day pass for $20.00. The Mesa Convention Center has handicapped access, free parking and food vendors. Children under 12 are free, and power scooters and wheelchairs are allowed.

The Arizona Quilt Guild will have a membership drive during show hours; potential AQG members can sign up at the show by visiting the membership table first, before entering the show. For the $30.00 first-year membership fee, you will receive three months free (April, May and June) plus the 2019-2020 membership (July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020) and, of course, you will get in for $5.00. So, if you have been thinking of joining AQG and/or Desert Threads, the Quilt Show is the perfect time! A professionally-photographed souvenir CD of all award-winning quilts and all judged quilts is available at the AQG booth for about $7.00. Hope to see you at a meeting or at the show.