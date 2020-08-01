Desert Threads Quilters Find a Way to Stay in Touch

Diane Mitchell

While we all remain at home trying to stay safe in this new environment, a group of Desert Threads quilters have joined in a summer activity meant to keep us in touch, get to know each other better, learn a new skill, and tap into our creative souls. Remember how it felt to get a hand-written postcard in the mail? Our hearts quickened a bit as we read and held in our hands that personal communication. Maybe we even had a treasure box in which to keep them. Our activity “Postcards From Home” pairs participants, and each creates a mailable, fabric postcard. The postcard is then sent by snail mail to be treasured by their partner. We plan to continue this through the summer and perhaps into the fall if COVID-19 prevents us from meeting socially. Blanca Sanchez, program chair, has a number of presenters lined up for the fall. We plan to meet Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Sun Lakes Country Club Arts & Crafts Room at 9 a.m. If we are uncertain of the health precautions, we are preparing backup plans. Susie Weaver is scheduled for the Oct. 14, 2020, program. Living in Tucson, Susie has become a national teacher, award-winning quilter, designer, and publisher. While in the Sun Lakes area, she will be teaching a one-day class. The dates and location for the class will be announced. Community service projects have continued during the summer. U.S. Vets have other needs as well as quilts. They are now requesting lap quilts and quilts for wheelchairs. The need for quilts continues, as residents leaving the facility are given a new quilt. The chapter has identified other community areas to serve. UMOM needs quilts for children. Desert Threads was established to promote the appreciation of quilts through fellowship, education, and community service projects. All skill levels of quilters are welcome to join. The regular meeting day is the second Wednesday of each month, meeting in the Arts & Crafts Room of Sun Lakes Country Club at 9 a.m. For more information about Desert Threads, a chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild, contact info.desertthreads@gmail.com.