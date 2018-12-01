Don’t miss the 4th annual Food Drive and Laminaria Walk

Bob and Pam Swanson

Come one, come all to the 14th Annual Food Drive and Luminaria Walk being held on Saturday and Sunday, December 8 and 9, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bundle up and take a stroll around the 40 beautifully-decorated homes surrounding Diamond Lake. The entrance to and the edge of Diamond Lake will be illuminated by over 1,000 luminarias. Bring your children and grandchildren to say hello to our snowmen, gingerbread men and elves.

Food and cash donations will be accepted at the entrances to Diamond Lake (Oakwood, Unit 36C). One hundred percent of the donations will be given to AZCEND, azcend.org, a Chandler-based organization caring for those in need for over 50 years. Our 2017 donations fed approximately 2,700 meals! Thank you in advance for your continued support.