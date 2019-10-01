“Eat for a Cure” fundraiser event to be held October 5

Mary Fuchs

The Arizona Ataxia Support Group, associated with the National Ataxia Foundation (NAF), is planning a fundraising dinner event on Saturday, October 5, 2019. The event, “Eat For A Cure,” will be at The Old Spaghetti Factory, 3155 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ. We are striving to increase ataxia awareness in addition to raising funds to find a cure.

Many have never heard of ataxia. An estimated 150,000 individuals in the United States have this debilitating condition, a rare and often fatal neurodegenerative disorder. Symptoms include severe problems with coordination, balance, and speech. Altered vision, hearing, sensation, and various other medical problems are common. Ataxia is progressive, affects children and adults, manifests at any age, may be inherited, and there is no cure or effective treatment.

The National Ataxia Foundation was established in 1957 to help ataxia families through research, education, and patient services. There are 37 ataxia support groups throughout the United States, Canada, and one in India. Our Arizona Support Group has over 30 members with ataxia who live in Arizona and New Mexico. By raising awareness in the community, we hope to offer support and resources to more people affected by ataxia.

Worldwide, NAF relies solely on donations and fundraising. All funds go directly to NAF with no second- or third-party involvement. NAF provides research and support to those impacted by ataxia and funds promising research studies worldwide to end ataxia.