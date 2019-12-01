Ecumenical program open to all

Geri Gould, President, Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation

When headlines grab us with racist and bigoted language and actions, we often feel disgusted with the ignorance that abounds in the world, and powerless to make changes. Well, now, Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation offers a two-part panel presentation to help people of many cultures learn each other’s ways and hopefully bring tolerance and understanding.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, and concluding on Tuesday, March 24, you are invited to attend our panels, entitled Life Cycle Rituals. The first panel (in January) will explore cultural and religious rituals surrounding birth, coming of age, and marriage. The second panel (in March) will offer explanations of rituals surrounding death and beliefs about the afterlife.

Panelists include Mr. Barnaby Lewis, historian at the Huhugham Native American Cultural Center; Minister Carolina Uribe from St. Mary’s Church in Chandler (primarily a Hispanic congregation); Ms. Azra Hassain of the Islamic Speakers Bureau and Dr. M. Zuhdi Jasser, President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy; Pastor Mitch McDonald, newly installed at Sun Lakes Church of Christ (representing traditional Christian views); and Rabbi Irwin Wiener of the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation.

Both parts of this program will take place at the Sun Lakes Chapel. The programs are free and open to the public, though donations at the door will be gratefully accepted to benefit the Sun Lakes Chapel Board. Please save the dates and come and learn from all these amazing speakers.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Tuesday, March 24

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Sun Lakes Chapel