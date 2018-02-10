Education issues top Restless Minds agenda

How important is public education to America’s future? And how important to that future is having broad educational choices?

Those are just two of the many questions the Restless Minds discussion group will tackle when it meets on Tuesday, February 13, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Sewing Room of Oakwood’s Arts & Crafts Center.

Restless Minds is a discussion group receptive to all people with open, inquisitive minds. There are no dues or membership requirements. All political and social points of view are encouraged. Just show up and participate.

“We’ll explore the whole issue of public schools vs. private schools and in the process, will consider how elementary and secondary education has changed since our generation was in school,” said Bill Gates, February’s discussion leader.

The public vs. private issue is particularly relevant in Arizona, which has been a leader in encouraging school choice and multiple educational options for many years.

Also likely to be discussed is why the United States lags behind most other First World countries in educational quality, or whether that information is even accurate beyond test scores.

For more information on Restless Minds, contact Bill Gates or Bobbie Reed at 480-883-7410.