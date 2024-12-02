‘Elf on the Shelf’: Looking for Christmas in Unexpected Places

Rev. Dr. Derrick Elliott, Pastor, Sun Lakes United Church of Christ

Last month, our church office received a festive surprise. With the help of a church volunteer, our administrative assistant secretly placed tiny elves around the office, tucked in clever places: behind the copier, peeking from a shelf, or among the hymnals. Each morning, I search for these little elves, bringing a lighthearted spirit to my day and reminding me of the holiday season ahead.

These hidden elves also remind us that Christmas itself often appears in unexpected places. Many of us grew up with the familiar story of Jesus being born in a stable surrounded by animals, with Mary and Joseph watching over him in the manger. It’s a cherished holiday image. But when we look closely at the biblical text and the culture of the time, the story may be even more intimate than we imagine.

In Luke’s Gospel, the only account describing Jesus’ birth setting, we read that Mary “laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn” (Luke 2:7, NRSV). Traditionally, we’ve thought of the “inn” as a place like a motel, where a crowded innkeeper turns Mary and Joseph away, leaving them to seek shelter in a stable. However, the original Greek word for “inn,” kataluma, also means a home’s guest room or lodging space. First-century Palestinian homes often had a main room where the family lived, with a small area where animals were kept at night. Scholars suggest Mary and Joseph may have stayed in a relative’s home where the guest room was occupied. Mary likely gave birth in the main area, near a manger—a feeding trough for animals brought in at night.

This perspective doesn’t diminish Jesus’ humble birth—it may deepen it. One can imagine a family home, animals nearby, and an occupied guest room with Mary and Joseph in the midst of daily life. Jesus was born not in the quiet of an isolated stable but in the warmth of a shared home, surrounded by the sounds of a busy space. Christmas, then, becomes a story of God entering our lives’ ordinary and humble places.

As I search for the hidden elves in our church office, I remember how Christmas invites us to find sacred moments in unexpected places. The story of Jesus’ birth—whether understood as a stable or a home near a manger—calls us to see God’s presence in shared spaces and to welcome the season with open hearts.

This Christmas, my friends, may we look for signs of grace and love in the ordinary parts of our lives. Just as these hidden elves bring joy to our office, may we be inspired to find glimpses of Christmas all around us—in a kind word, a quiet moment, or a shared meal—and celebrate the beauty of God’s love appearing where we might least expect it.