Fall Softball Season 32 is in full swing

Larry Wolfe

Our Fall Season opened on October 24 and will conclude on December 15. In the early going, the Core Photographers got off to a 6-0 start in the Lakes Division while Brenden’s Financial Planners and Leckner’s Rustlers Realty led the Sun Division with 4-2 records. Mike Otman led the Sun Division with an .844 average while Tom Erpelding paced the Lakes Division with an .826 average. For up-to-date standings and batting statistics, go to the Stats Page on our website, www.sunlakessoftball.com. There is also information on the website about our recreational program and our ladies team, the Sun Lakes Sluggers.

Did you know? This is the 32nd year for the Sun Lakes Senior Softball program. Founded in 1985, the program has grown from one team that played other area teams to now include two four-team men’s divisions, age group tournament teams and a ladies’ team that plays in the Valley of the Sun League as well as a non-league recreational program.

Many thanks to Sun Devil Auto, The Charles Company & Associates, Wolfe & Associates, Frank Margiotta’s Farmers Insurance Agency and Retirement Insurance Specialists for renewing their advertising banners at the Field of Dreams. Sun Devil Auto has advertised at the Field of Dreams since the year 2000. They have 20 locations throughout the Valley with a Sun Lakes repair shop at 9716 E. Riggs Road. The Charles Company and President Alice Schroeder have supported Sun Lakes softball since 2003. Wolfe & Associates, a local accounting services company, has advertised at the field every year since 2007, while both Frank Margiotta and RIS have been sponsors since 2011. Both Frank Margiotta’s Agency and Wolfe & Associates are also team sponsors. Find out more about these companies by going to the Sponsors Page on our website and support the companies that, in turn, support Sun Lakes softball!