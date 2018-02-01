Angie Timm

Have you heard about the First Friday Feed a Fire Fighter Program here in Sun Lakes? The program was started in 2015 by Linda Shanahan as a way for the Sun Lakes residents to thank the crews at the two local Fire Stations #231 and #232. Volunteers prepare a meal on the first Friday of each month and coordinate with the station’s captain to deliver the meal around dinner time. The shift consists of six to eight members, and food allergy and preference lists are provided for the cooks. Angie Timm recently took over coordination of the program, and she is looking for cooks, starting with March 2. Interested? Email Angie Timm at atimm1024@gmail.com or call her at 480-895-8603 with any questions.