Carl Smith

Floating on an Arizona mountain lake, an osprey hovering overhead and then it suddenly dives for a fish, silence except if you are lucky, an elk is bugling in the forest, and suddenly your rod bends and you set the hook…. Fish On!

Walking along a beautiful stream or river with a fly rod in hand is a great way to find that perfect fishing spot. However, here in Arizona, while we have a few streams and rivers, most of our fly-fishing is done in lakes. And while in many lakes you can fish from the shore, being able to be “on the water” increases your chances of catching that perfect fish.

One of the many benefits of fly-fishing is enjoying nature, and no better way to do that than floating on a lake a few inches off of the water. Like most everything else, there are many choices of types of “floating devices,” but to be sure these “devices” don’t have Internet or Bluetooth.

In late January, the SLFFC sponsored a “Boat Expo.” The purpose was to display and talk about the good and bad of each. While we call them “boats,” they are not your everyday looking boat. No metal or fiberglass hull and no trailer to pull. They are inflatable, don’t take a lot of room to store and be transported in the trunk of a car, and they typically hold just one person, but some hold two, and they ride a few inches off of the water.

So how do you “power” these things? The most common way is to kick with the help of fins. Yes, that means your feet are in the water. Our lakes, depending upon the time of the year, can be a little chilly, so wearing waders or hip boots is preferred. Most of the boats come equipped with oars which are really helpful when the afternoon wind picks up and you are at the downwind side of the lake. Many of the boats have the capability of attaching electric motors. They are safe, but we still a wear a personal flotation device.

On Tuesday, March 5, the Sun Lakes Fly Fishing Club is having our first annual dinner at the Stone & Barrel, and on Tuesday, March 19, club members will be meeting for breakfast the Alcove Room at the Stone & Barrel at 8:00 a.m. If you’re interested in fly fishing, join us for breakfast, or for further information, contact Randy Smith at pattiandrandysmith@q.com or call him at 480-371-8406.