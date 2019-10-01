Glenna Reeves

Congratulations to our very own Diana Jones, Chairman of our Opportunity Quilt Committee, along with Sue Bruner who did the exquisite longarm quilting. She and several other members quilted the Opportunity Quilt in blue colors and liked the pattern so much she used it to create her very own “For the Love of Purple,” that is the winner of three ribbons!

“For the Love of Purple” was awarded the first-place award for Mixed Technique Large Quilt and first place for exemplary Longarm Quilting and second place for the Viewers’ Choice award. These were presented to her at the 21st Annual Quilt Show organized by the Card Tricks Quilt Guild (a chapter of the Arizona Quilt Guild) located in Pinetop, AZ, on August 8 and 9.

Jones and Bruner saw the quilt pattern in a different color way and collaborated on the color choices, piecing, and quilting. Jones pieced the machine-appliqued quilt top, and Bruner spent many hours doing the machine quilting.

The Desert Threads Opportunity Quilt has been on display at various locations to promote the drawing that will take place after the Arizona Quilt Guild quilt show in February, 2020. Raffle tickets are available for sale for $1 each.

Desert Threads had a great September meeting with Pam Rackley who opened a new quilt store, Sweet Pz. Our October meeting coming up is the second Wednesday, October 9, at 9:30 a.m. in the Arts & Crafts Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. We will be showing off all the quilts made for the U.S. vets. There is an educational line-up in the future months, along with lots of classes scheduled in numerous locations. Come join us at our meeting. We would love to meet you! For additional information, please email Info.DesertThreads@gmail.com.