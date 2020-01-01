FUN da MENTAL Bridge Classes for Everyone Starting in January!

Maria Davis

FUN da MENTAL Bridge is offering a variety of bridge classes starting in January and February. Learn with Karin Hansen, Life Master; Maria Davis, certified ACBL Better Bridge Instructor; and Gordon Markham, veteran local bridge instructor and cruise bridge host.

Back by popular demand! Have FUN. Exercise your BRAIN. Hundreds of your neighbors have taken enjoyable, stimulating FUN da MENTAL bridge lessons over the past several seasons.

Beginning Bridge. All of the basics, including scoring, bidding, declarer play, and basic defensive strategies. With these lessons and the support of the text, you will be prepared to join a bridge group. Wednesday mornings 9 to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 15 through Feb. 5, at the Ocotillo Room in Oakwood. Four weeks, $40 plus text. Karin Hansen, instructor, 612-242-8593, karinhanse@aol.com

Boot Camp Bridge. For people with some Bridge experience. It starts with contemporary first and second round bidding and proceeds to modern conventions: Stayman, Jacoby Transfers, and Blackwood. Also included is an overview of preemptive bids, overcalls, and takeout doubles. Friday mornings 9 to 11:15 a.m., Feb. 14 through March 13, at Risen Savior Lutheran Church. Five weeks, $50 plus texts. Karin Hansen, instructor, 612-242-8593, karinhanse@aol.com

Hand Evaluation & Other Bidding Topics. Understand the many bidding subjects you need to know. Topics are: Hand evaluation, Slam bidding, Who is in charge?, Forcing and Non-forcing bids, Reverses, Describing the count and the distribution, Competitive bidding, Doubles and Redoubles Complete, and more. Monday mornings 9 to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 20 through March 9, at A-7 in Cottonwood. Eight weeks, $80, plus text. Gordon Markham, instructor, 480-802-8141, fundamentalbridge@earthlink.net

Two-Over-One, Game Force. This is the latest addition to contemporary bridge bidding. While only a modification to Standard American bidding, it is a much more effective way to bid your games and, importantly, your slams. This course is only five weeks long, but it will revolutionize your bridge bidding. Wednesday mornings 9 to 11:30 a.m., Feb. 12 through March 11, at the Ocotillo Room in Oakwood. Five weeks, $50, plus text. Maria Davis, instructor, 480-883-2826, maria.davis58@yahoo.com

For more information or to reserve a place in these exciting classes, please contact the instructor as soon as possible. Space is limited in some locations, and the classes fill up quickly.