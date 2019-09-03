FUN da MENTAL Bridge – September 2019

FUN da MENTAL Bridge is offering a variety of Bridge Classes starting in October. Learn with Karin Hansen, Life Master; Maria Davis, certified ACBL Better Bridge Instructor; and Gordon Markham, veteran local bridge instructor and cruise bridge host.

Back by popular demand! Have Fun. Exercise your Brain. Hundreds of your neighbors have taken enjoyable, stimulating FUN da MENTAL bridge lessons over the past several seasons.

Beginning Bridge. Thursday mornings at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, seven weeks, beginning October 17, $76 plus texts. Includes one assisted play game December 19. Starts with the basics and proceeds to Stayman and Jacoby Transfer Conventions. Contact instructor Karin Hansen at 612-242-8593 or karinhanse@aol.com.

Competitive Bidding. Monday mornings in Cottonwood A-7, October 21 through December 2, six weeks, $60 plus text. No class November 11. Covers weak 2 bids, takeout doubles, overcalls/advances, competitive auctions and two review sessions. Contact instructor Gordon Markham at 480-802-8141 or fundamentalbridge@earthlink.net.

Play of the Hand. Wednesday afternoons at Sun Lakes Clubhouse Friendship Room October 16 through November 27, six weeks, $60 plus text. No class November 13. Learn to develop a play plan, analyze the opening lead, review the bidding, and count winners and losers. Contact instructor Maria Davis at 480-883-2826 or maria.davis58@yahoo.com.

Advanced Defense. Wednesday mornings at Ocotillo Room in Oakwood October 16 through November 20, six weeks, $60 plus text. When playing bridge, half of the time you are on Defense. Learn which card you should play for an opening lead, which card you should play in the second or third position and how to (legally) communicate with your partner through effective card signals. Text will be Eddie Kantar Teaches Modern Bridge Defense. Contact instructor Gordon Markham at 480-802-8141 or fundamentalbridge@earthlink.net.