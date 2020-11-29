Fun Lakers Club and Dance Party

Mark O’Neill, PR

The Sun Lakes Dance Party, sponsored by the Fun Lakers Club, is held at the Oakwood ballroom, always on a Thursday. The last dance for the 2019-2020 season is April 16.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the free dance lesson begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by open dance from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Music is provided by Thaddeus Rose. Admission is $12 per person at the door if you did not purchase the season package.

Solo Group: Two tables will be designated for singles to meet, dance, and enjoy the evening.