Get ready! 2nd annual Sun Lakes Fun Walk

Everyone is getting excited for cooler weather and our annual Sun Lakes Fun Walk. The date is set for Saturday, November 11, at the greenbelt across from the Cottonwood tennis courts. The walk will start at 9:00 a.m., but you need to be there by 8:00 a.m. if you did not check in at the Friday Night Kick-Off Rally. Come early and check out all the interesting informational booths that will be there for you. There are three different walking categories for you to participant in again this year.

Registration is $20. The money goes to the Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation, a 501c3 organization, which helps fund organizations in Sun Lakes, such as Neighbors Who Care. As a walker, you will receive a t-shirt with the Fun Walk logo, a goodie bag and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a door prize at your FREE Friday Night Kick-Off Rally. Yes, that’s right, all paid Fun Walkers are invited to Cottonwood’s Saguaro Room on Friday, November 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvre platters of assorted cheeses/crackers, vegetables, fruits and dessert. We encourage and welcome all Sun Lakers to register for this fun event!