Get Up ‘N’ Go Pedal Power – see Sun Lakes area by bike

Please join us for a series of relaxed, twice-weekly bicycle rides exploring Sun Lakes’ network of roads and perhaps some neighboring ones. The rides began in the fall with a large contingent of eager cyclists. These hour-and-a-half to two-hour tours launch from the flag pole at the Cottonwood Clubhouse every Tuesday and Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., returning by 3:30 p.m. unless we’re having too much fun to stop. The program is conducted under the auspices of the Phoenix Metro Bicycle Club and is free of charge but, to control group size and make certain no one’s left behind, registration is necessary by 5:00 p.m. of the day prior to the ride. Groups are limited to a maximum of 16 riders.

Tuesday is “Soft Spoke’N” day, designed to cover approx. 10 to 15 miles of essentially traffic-free miles and afford the leaders plenty of time to answer questions about bikes, offer cycling tips and demonstrate safe riding skills. The plan for Friday’s “Out Spoke’N” rides is more demanding; these will go about 15 to 25 miles and work on becoming comfortable “sharing the road” with motor vehicles. Friday rides may occasionally start from locations other than Cottonwood to explore places unreachable from the Clubhouse within a 20-mile round trip. These “off campus” rides will, as measured from their starting locations, still be subject to a 16 to 20 mile limit.

Helmets are required for these rides; fancy bikes are not. Hybrid, comfort bikes or mountain bikes are recommended, but road bikes are perfectly acceptable.

To register, send an email to lee.evans675@gmail.com or call 978-808-0900.

Leaders Bob and Lee Evans, Sun Lakes residents, have over 60 years cycling experience between them. For the past 15 years they’ve conducted programs similar to the above in the Boston suburbs and for the past four years in Sun Lakes. Both are Certified Cycling Instructors, retired racers, ex bicycle commuters and former off-road crazies who now confine their riding to “civilized” surfaces. Check out their website, www.getupngoadventures.com for a glimpse of what their rides were like. Email Lee at lee.evans675@gmail.com if you have questions.