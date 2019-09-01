Getting to know you

Jeanne MacLaughlin is Unity Church of Sun Lakes’ new minister. In the June Splash, we shared her educational and Spiritual background, and now here is a glimpse of her personal, human side.

Jeanne was born in Wisconsin, the fifth child of six. This is her greatest joy, her loving and supportive family whom she will be visiting for 10 days in August. Her pet is Kaayla, a 13-year-old Maltese who wakes her up every morning for a walk in the neighborhood “so Kaayla can read her P-mail.” Jeanne has a daily meditation practice before starting her day job. She goes to the gym twice a week, practices yoga, jumps on her rebounder, and lifts weights. She says her energy is directly related to how much she exercises in the morning.

This summer, Jeanne and Barbara Horton continued to sing at Unity and Science of Mind churches around the Valley. Jeanne loves to hike, ride her bike, and be in nature, especially in the tall pines of Northern Arizona. She says she enjoys an incredible network of friends here, and you will rarely find her sitting still at home with nothing to do. She is an extrovert and recharges by being around others.

Unity Church of Sun Lakes is delighted to present to you Reverend Jeanne MacLaughlin!