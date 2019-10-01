Gillian Harrill’s Cornell University Fencing Team wins Gold in Singapore!

John Harrill

In August, Gillian Harrill and her fencing team were sent to Singapore to represent Cornell University in the 2019 Absolute International Collegiate Fencing Invitational. University students from around the world gathered for this competition. In the matches, Gillian Harrill’s team won a Gold Medal.

This fall, Gillian will be starting her sophomore year at Cornell University. In her freshman year at Cornell, she competed and won medals in fencing events in the U.S. and abroad while keeping her grades up to be on the Dean’s List. She is the daughter of Dr. Jason C. and Michelle Harrill of Chandler, the granddaughter of John and Helene Harrill of Sun Lakes, and Harold and Mary Alice Croissant of Colorado.