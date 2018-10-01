God Around Town – new group

Do you like taking part in and helping get the word out about Christian events, activities, helps and more? This will be a group which has various ways you can join in, help or support this effort to increase awareness of Christian events, both local and across the US of A.

Bible- and Jesus-believing folks with interest, please contact Margaret Longo at 480-580-2363. for information. There will be more than one regular meeting time to accommodate those interested in being a part; Enjoy today with Jesus!