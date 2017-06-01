Guys and Dolls celebrate end of season

Bob Reeves

Guys and Dolls Bowling League celebrated the end of its season at Palo Verde Country Club on April 3. The Viejos team of Dave Nelson, Dave Cichoracki, Dennis Grendahl, Doc Heckler and Jim Growe won the first half of the season. The Easy Pickups team of MJ Williams, Patsy Redmond, Phyliss Heslin and Cheryl Ramier won the second half of the season. The roll-off was won by the Viejos over the Easy Pickups by a score of 4 to 3.

The League’s First Annual Super Bowl Championship, which was held at the end of the season, was won by the On Strike team of Ralph Harper, Claudia Rapaelian, Andy Boutcher and John Greenwood. Fourteen teams competed, and On Strike became the champs by beating the runner-up team Mister Spot – Norm Ruffing, Gene Brown, Dick Wurtz and Greg Beatty – by a score of 4 to 3. League President Robert Reeves presented a trophy to the On Strike team. Each member of On Strike was also presented with a new bowling ball, compliments of Tenna Toppola, the general manager of McRay Lanes.

If you are interested in joining this league next year, please call Karen Sowney at 480-305-0007.